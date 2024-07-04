The Netherlands will face Turkey in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 quarterfinal match, with both teams battling for a coveted spot in the tournament's semifinals. These are the expected lineups for this exciting encounter.

The Netherlands and Turkey are set to clash in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals, with each side hoping to advance and keep their title dreams alive. The Oranje are aiming to replicate their 1988 triumph in Germany, while Turkey is chasing its first-ever Euro title.

The Dutch enter the match as strong favorites. Despite a challenging group stage, they qualified as the best third-place team and showcased their prowess with a 3-0 victory over Romania in the Round of 16. Ronald Koeman’s squad demonstrated excellent teamwork and tactical discipline in that win.

Turkey secured second place in their group behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. They advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Austria 2-1, a team that had previously beaten the Netherlands in the group stage. However, Turkey will be missing two key players, Orkun Kökçü and Yuksek, due to accumulated yellow cards.

The Netherland’s probable lineup

Ronald Koeman has the luxury of a full squad for this crucial match. Here is the likely lineup for the Dutch:

Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké, Frimpong, Schouten, Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Gakpo and Memphis Depay.

Turkey’s possible lineup

Despite the absences of Orkun Kökçü and Yuksek, Vincenzo Montella will have the rest of his squad available, including Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who returns after serving a one-match suspension. Turkey’s probable lineup is:

Gunok, Ayhan, Demiral, Bardakci, Muldur, Calhanoglu, Ozcan, Kadioglu, Yilmaz, Güler and Yildiz.