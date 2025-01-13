Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman reveals plan to defeat the Buckeyes in the National Championship Game

The countdown is on to crown the new champion in the NCAAF. Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in the National Championship Game in a matchup that promises to be high-stakes. Marcus Freeman is not afraid but respects his opponent, and little by little, he is fine-tuning his plan to defeat Ryan Day’s team.

In a matchup that could make history for Notre Dame, the coach knows he will need to be strategic to overcome one of the toughest opponents they’ve faced so far. To do so, he must maximize his team’s potential while not neglecting other key areas.

“I think each team can be different,” Marcus Freeman said on Sunday to the press. “For us, we have to be able to run the football, and we’ve got to find ways to do that. At the end of the day, you’re going to study teams that have had success against your opponent, but you still have to do what your team does well.”

Throughout the season, the ground game has been one of the key factors that has allowed Freeman’s team to secure victories in certain games. Riley Leonard has played a crucial role in helping his teammates run routes effectively, making their attacks more efficient.

Running back Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stiff arms safety Kamari Ramsey #7 of the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“Again, for us to have success, we’re going to have to be able to run the ball, and we’re going to have to be able to stop the run. Obviously, you know me well enough, I’ve said that, for every game we play,” Freeman also added. “But it won’t be any different for this game.”

Key injuries for Notre Dame in the Final

It is often said that to face games of this caliber, the ideal situation is to have the entire roster available physically. Unfortunately for Marcus Freeman, some players will not be able to participate due to injuries, and others remain uncertain.

Jeremiyah Love, one of the star running backs for the Fighting Irish, has not yet been fully cleared to play in the final due to a lingering knee injury that is preventing him from showcasing his full talent.

The confirmed injury is that of Anthonie Knapp on the offensive line, who suffered an ankle injury and has not fully recovered in time. “[Anthonie] Knapp will miss this game,” Freeman said on Sunday. “He had a high ankle sprain and won’t be able to make it back.”

