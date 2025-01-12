NHL News: Joe Sacco makes something clear to Brad Marchand, Bruins after heated win vs Panthers

The Boston Bruins finally got one back over the Florida Panthers and defeated them 4-3 on the road in Sunrise. It was a gritty, hard-nosed battle between two top sides in the Atlantic Division and with serious ambition for the NHL’s most coveted trophy, the Stanley Cup. Following the victory in South Florida, Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco issued a powerful statement to captain Brad Marchand and the rest of the team.

It was never going to be easy, the Panthers seem to save their very best for whenever the Bruins come knocking at their door. The two franchises have brewed a strong despise for each other in recent years, which led to many arguing it should have been them who faced off in the 2026 NHL‘s Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park.

It may not have been a New Year’s Eve or Day matchup between the two sides, but the entertainment was assured as they both clashed at Amerant Bank Arena. The Bruins got the last laugh, though they had to suffer to escape with the win. Boston was heavily outshot, but Jeremy Swayman stood tall in net, stopping 40 shots, as the Bruins walked away with the 4-3 overtime win.

It was a cardiac game: sent into overtime by a late equalizer with just 1.8 seconds left on the clock for the Cats, and concluded with a game-winning power-play goal with only 1.2 seconds remaining for the Bs. After the nail-biting victory, interim coach Joe Sacco made something clear to Marchand and the rest of the team.

“[Swayman] was the difference in the game,” Boston interim coach Joe Sacco said postgame, via NHL.com. “The goalie played very well and that’s what you need sometimes when you are going through the situation we are. We had outstanding goaltending today, and that was the difference in the game.”

Get back in the mix

Boston snapped a six-game losing streak with a much-needed, hard-fought triumph in Sunrise. After this rough patch, the Bruins hope to get back on track and reclaim their spot in third place in the Atlantic Division. They’ll have a golden opportunity, facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who moved into their seat during the slump.

Boston is just three points ahead of Detroit that’s leading the charge for the wild card berths. The Red Wings are the first team out at the moment, but they are riding a wave of momentum that could help them snap their eight-season Stanley Cup Playoffs drought.

Gritty battle in the Sunshine State

Whenever the Bruins and Panthers meet on the ice, chaos ensues. It’s become one of the most entertaining matchups in the NHL. The matchup between the two star-studded offenses in defense-first teams lead to high-voltage showings. Thankfully for fans, the division rivals face off four times a season and can always meet in the playoffs.

Both teams committed a total of 12 penalties, with the Bruins responsible for five and the Panthers for the remainder. Tempers flared, setting the stage for another heated encounter when these two teams meet on March 11 at TD Garden for the final time in the regular season. With a strong possibility of facing off again in the playoffs, it would be the third meeting in as many years.