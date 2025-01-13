The Texas Longhorns are looking to ease the pain after the heartrbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, fortunately for Longhorns fans, the future is looking as bright as ever. Arch Manning is finally set to become the starting quarterback in Austin after two years learning behind Quinn Ewers. However, the star redshirt sophomore won’t have two stars to help him through the 2025 season.

Manning’s time has come. The Longhorns have patiently waited for Ewers to guide them to the throne, but the hometown kid ultimately fell short. There’s a reason the common saying goes: no one is a prophet in their own land. And after another disappointing College Football Playoffs exit in the semifinal stage, the school in Austin is ready to bet on the star teenager from Louisiana.

The Longhorns have only improved since Steve Sarkisian’s arrival, especially with his mentorship and guidance of Ewers. Both deserve much credit, but there still seemed to be a crucial piece missing for true success—the one piece the burnt orange nation hopes Manning can provide.

While the future looks great in Texas, the grass ain’t always greener on the other side, and the Longhorns will be waving some vital players on their roster goodbye ahead of next season. Arch Manning will have to develop some other talents, as two pivotal pieces on the offensive side of the ball will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and running back Jaydon Blue will both be entering the NFL Draft and expected to attract much interest from franchises all around the league. Though it’s an honor for the University of Texas in Austin to witness its players move on to the next step, it’s a tough blow to the lineup.

Significant absences

Banks has become one of the best left tackles in the NCAA, earning unanimous All-American votes, his departure will be massive for the Longhorns, especially for Manning since Banks was responsible of protecting his blindside.

As for Blue, the shifty halfback’s departure takes a toll in the offense, since he was prolific both in the run game and passing game, combining great abilities in pass-pro and in the receving department. Blue ended his stay in Austin with a sensational performance against Ohio State, in which he scored two receiving touchdowns.

Manning addresses playoff elimination

It wasn’t the way anybody in The Forty Acres envisioned the season ending. The Longhorns were dealt a bad hand in an even matchup against the Buckeyes and ultimately fell short of their objective.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns poses for a photo after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As the players dealt with the emotions of the heartwrenching defeat at AT&T Stadium, Manning voiced a strong message to his teammates and coaches, showcasing his leadership abilities which will come in handy during the upcoming college football season.

“I think anytime you can be the last four teams standing, it’s something to be proud about,” Manning stated postgame, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I know a lot of teams out here, this is their goal. We’ve been this close the last two years, it’s been a blessing to be a part of this with such great coaches and such great players.”

Manning and the Longhorns have shifted their focus towards the upcoming season. Revenge is a dish best served cold, though the Longhorns will hope to avenge their loss against the Buckeyes when they next meet in their 2025 season opener at the Horseshoe in Columbus.