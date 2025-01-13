The disappointing loss to the Houston Texans in the NFL Wild Card round left Los Angeles Chargers fans concerned about the future of some key players. Just one day after the elimination, running back J.K. Dobbins shared a clear message about his intentions for the 2025 season.

Following several costly mistakes in their matchup against Houston, the Chargers‘ front office is evaluating the performance of several players. Despite finishing the regular season with an impressive 11-6 record, fans were left expecting a stronger showing in the playoffs, only to face disappointment against the Texans.

However, Dobbins addressed his future with the team when speaking to the media after the tough loss and ahead of his impending free agency. “I love it here. The Bolt Fam has welcomed me with open arms,” Dobbins said. “They love me even when others counted me out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dobbins continued, “I would love to be here. Only God knows what the future holds, but I would love to stay.” With this statement, Chargers fans can take some solace in knowing their star running back hopes to remain with the team in the next NFL season, barring unforeseen changes.

Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins.

Advertisement

Dobbins’ teammate reflects on disappointing performance

Reflecting on the Chargers’ matchup against the Texans, quarterback Justin Herbert shared candid thoughts about his performance and its impact on the team’s outcome.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Justin Herbert’s star teammate considers retirement ahead of free agency

“I let the team down. You cannot turn the ball over like that and expect to win,” Herbert admitted. “I just have to be better. It’s on me to protect the ball and improve in those situations. I was aggressive downfield, but I’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball out, throwing it away, or placing it better. That’s on me.“

Advertisement

Head coach Harbaugh on the Texans’ dominance

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh also weighed in on the loss to Houston, offering a balanced perspective. While critical of his team’s performance, Harbaugh acknowledged the Texans’ impressive execution.

“They were the better team today—all respect to them,” Harbaugh said. “Not being the better team is on me, and I’m accountable for that. Congratulations to DeMeco Ryans and the Texans for an excellent game.” When asked about Herbert’s performance, Harbaugh responded with high praise: “He’s a complete beast, like he always is.”

Advertisement