Bo Nix makes something clear about the future of the Denver Broncos in the NFL

The Denver Broncos put an end to their participation in this NFL season after a decisive defeat to the Buffalo Bills. A franchise in the midst of a rebuilding process, it seems they have found in Bo Nix, a talented quarterback, someone who could achieve great things in the upcoming season.

Sean Payton and the Broncos’ management had a sharp eye in selecting the former Oregon Ducks player with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2024 Draft. Making it to the playoffs and falling to one of the contenders is seeing light at the end of the tunnel for the rookie QB.

“It’s a lot to grow from, a lot to build from,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited where we are. I’m excited to be here at this time, because our trajectory is going up. I’m excited for it. A lot of things we have out in front of us, a lot to look forward to, which I’m pumped about.”

Not only is the organization optimistic about what Nix can offer them in terms of performance and results, but also his teammates with whom he shared the roster this season. “New standard has been set for this organization,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton stated to the press.

Troy Franklin #16 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with teammate Bo Nix #10 after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

The Broncos finished the regular season with a positive record of ten wins and seven losses, securing a spot in the playoffs. Ahead of them were the Kansas City Chiefs in first place and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos HC Sean Payton’s self-criticism

Although this season’s campaign for the Broncos was very good, the hope of advancing further was high. Losing to a contender like the Bills is one thing, but Sean Payton didn’t shy away from taking responsibility, acknowledging that he could have done more in the game in Buffalo.

“We weren’t good enough. … We didn’t coach well enough,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said in statements published by ESPN.com. “… We didn’t execute well enough and it’s frustrating. … You’re constantly evaluating where you’re at, where you need to go. My mind’s always thinking about what we still need, what’s missing.”

Payton could lose a member of his staff

With the season already over for the Broncos, movements within the staff are slowly starting to take shape. Denver’s strong campaign has led several members who worked alongside Sean Payton to be sought after as new coaches by other franchises.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could be interviewed by the Las Vegas Raiders for their vacant head coach position.

“The #Raiders have requested to speak with #Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their HC opening, sources say. He has multiple slips this cycle and more could be coming. Denver had a top 5 defense and led the NFL in sacks.”