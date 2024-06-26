Cristiano Ronaldo is close to a red card during the game between Portugal and Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants redemption with Portugal after another failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That’s why, after another extraordinary season in Saudi Arabia, the UEFA Euro 2024 is the perfect time to shine.

CR7 was a key factor as the Portuguese squad quickly secured the first place of Group F thanks to win over the Czech Republic and Turkey. However, the legend hasn’t scored in the tournament.

As a consequence, even with nothing to play for, coach Roberto Martinez gave Cristiano Ronaldo another chance as a starter in Gelsenkirchen against Georgia. However, he just put himself in danger of missing the Round of 16 with a yellow card for complaining about a possible penalty.