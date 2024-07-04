Get ready for a showdown of epic proportions as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal takes on Kylian Mbappe's France in the 2024 Euro quarterfinals. Fans in the U.S. and around the world won't want to miss a second of this high-stakes clash. Here's your essential guide to catching all the live action.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe’s France are set to clash in the 2024 Euro quarterfinals, promising an epic showdown that fans won’t want to miss. Whether you’re watching from the USA or anywhere around the globe, make sure you’re tuned in to catch every thrilling moment on traditional TV and via live streaming. For just $4.99, you can stream it live on ViX Premium!

[Watch Spain vs Germany live in the USA on ViX]

The stage is set for the showdown every soccer fan has been waiting for. Two European powerhouses, each brimming with talent and ambition, are ready to collide in a match that promises to be nothing short of epic. On one side, Cristiano Ronaldo, poised for one of his final major tournament appearances, and on the other, Kylian Mbappe, eager to clinch the one title that’s eluded him in his illustrious career.

Expect a clash filled with electrifying moments as Portugal takes on France. This isn’t just a battle between two nations; it’s a face-off between two generations of soccer greatness. Ronaldo, an icon of the past decade alongside Lionel Messi, will be pitted against Mbappe, the shining star of the current era alongside Erling Haaland. Fans worldwide are in for a treat as these titans go head-to-head in a match for the ages.

Portugal vs France: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 6)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 6)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Portugal vs France in the USA

In a clash of titans, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are set to battle Kylian Mbappe’s France in a high-stakes quarterfinal matchup at Euro 2024. With no traditional powerhouses obstructing their path, both teams are laser-focused on advancing. Fans in the U.S. can catch every pulse-pounding moment of this electrifying showdown live on ViX Premium, starting at just $4.99 a month!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski and LaPresse

Euro 2024, spanning from June 14 to July 14, is shaping up to be the summer’s premier sporting event, featuring Europe’s elite teams and star-studded lineups. ViX Premium has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for all 51 matches, complete with Spanish commentary. Don’t miss marquee matchups like the highly anticipated Portugal vs France showdown.

Portugal vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, TVI Player, Sport TV1, TVI

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.