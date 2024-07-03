An encounter that promises to be exciting and unpredictable. Cristiano Ronaldo's experience and Mbappé's freshness will face each other in a duel that could define the course of the tournament.

The battle for the semi-finals of Euro 2024 begins, and two titans of European football face off in an electrifying duel: Portugal and France. The match, which will be played this Friday, July 5 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, will define who advances to the next phase and gets one step closer to continental glory.

Portugal, led by veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, comes into this match in high spirits after beating Slovenia on penalties in the round of 16. While their path has not been perfect, the Portuguese have shown their ability to compete against the best.

France, meanwhile, is looking to make amends for the bitter elimination in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland. With an attack led by young star Kylian Mbappé, the French arrive motivated and thirsty for revenge.

Portugal probable lineups

While Cristiano Ronaldo is still the offensive reference, Portugal has shown a more versatile attack in this European Championship, with players such as Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva bringing freshness and dynamism to the game.

Portugal posible lineup: Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Cancelo, Vitinha, Palhinha, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between France and Belgium. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

France probable lineups

France has one of the most promising generations in world football, with players such as Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

France possible lineup: Maignan, Hernández, Upamecano, Saliba, Koundé, Tchouaméni, Kanté, Griezmann, Mbappé, Thuram, Dembélé.