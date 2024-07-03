The battle for the semi-finals of Euro 2024 begins, and two titans of European football face off in an electrifying duel: Portugal and France. The match, which will be played this Friday, July 5 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, will define who advances to the next phase and gets one step closer to continental glory.
Portugal, led by veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, comes into this match in high spirits after beating Slovenia on penalties in the round of 16. While their path has not been perfect, the Portuguese have shown their ability to compete against the best.
France, meanwhile, is looking to make amends for the bitter elimination in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland. With an attack led by young star Kylian Mbappé, the French arrive motivated and thirsty for revenge.
Portugal probable lineups
While Cristiano Ronaldo is still the offensive reference, Portugal has shown a more versatile attack in this European Championship, with players such as Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva bringing freshness and dynamism to the game.
Portugal posible lineup: Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Cancelo, Vitinha, Palhinha, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo.
France probable lineups
France has one of the most promising generations in world football, with players such as Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
France possible lineup: Maignan, Hernández, Upamecano, Saliba, Koundé, Tchouaméni, Kanté, Griezmann, Mbappé, Thuram, Dembélé.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.