This Friday, July 5, European football dresses up with the start of the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. After a round of 16 full of excitement, only 8 teams are still standing in the exciting quest for the continental title. Berlin’s majestic Olympic Stadium is preparing to welcome the two finalists who emerge victorious from this electrifying phase.

The most anticipated duels of this round are undoubtedly Portugal vs France and Germany vs. Spain. The match between the Teutons and the Spaniards is presented as one of the highlights of the tournament, with a level of play that could have easily turned it into a final. Will the dizzying style of Yamal and Williams prevail or the elegant technique of Kroos and Musiala?

The Spanish national team, led by Luis de la Fuente, is not expected to make major changes to its starting eleven. For their part, Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany is renowned for their impeccable collective play.

Spain probable lineups

The coach has full confidence in his team, especially in the offensive power of young promises Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Spain possible lineup: Unai Simón; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri Hernández, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams y Álvaro Morata.

Toni Kroos of Germany looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Germany probable lineups

The German coach has found the perfect balance with the experience of Toni Kroos, who frees up Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to shine in attack.

Germany possible lineup: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos, Leroy Sané, Ilkay Gundogan; Jamal Musiala y Kai Havertz.