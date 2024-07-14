The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England promises to be an epic event, with Berlin's Olympic Stadium packed with a large number of fans.

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England this Sunday promises to be a historic event, not only because of the importance of the match itself but also because of the number of fans expected to attend the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Spain reached the final after beating France 2-1 in their semifinal key. For its part, England beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semifinals, coming from behind and with an agonizing goal when everything seemed to indicate that it would go to extra time.

The Olympic Stadium in Berlin will once again host a history match, in which ‘La Roja’, who wants to become the team with the most European Championships, and the ‘Three Lions’, who have never lifted this trophy, will face each other.

Will the stadium be at maximum capacity for the Euro 2024 final?

This stadium has a capacity of 74,475 spectators, and it is expected that it will be full for the grand finale. Tickets for the match sold out in a matter of minutes when they went on sale to the general public, demonstrating the great interest this tournament has generated across Europe.

A general view as fans of England celebrate following the team’s victory in the penalty shoot-out during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Due to the distribution of tickets before the final, it is guaranteed that there will be about 11,000 Spanish fans at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This is a very small figure compared to the capacity of the stadium. England will be in the majority, with some 50,000 English fans expected to attend the stadium to support their national team.

The atmosphere at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium is expected to be electrifying during the Euro 2024 final. Fans of both teams have already begun to arrive in the German city, and the atmosphere is expected to be festive and passionate. Without a doubt, the Euro 2024 final will be an unforgettable event for all football fans.