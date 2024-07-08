Spain and France collide in the 2024 Euro semifinals. From stateside enthusiasts to viewers worldwide, anticipation runs high for this epic clash. Stay tuned for all the exhilarating action—you won't want to miss a single moment live.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Spain and France meet in the 2024 Euro semifinals. From avid fans across the globe to stateside enthusiasts, all eyes are locked on this epic clash. Whether you’re catching it live on TV or streaming online, every moment promises intense action. Don’t miss out—USA viewers can experience all the excitement on ViX Premium for only $4.99!

A truly impressive semi-final is awaiting fans. Spain, arguably the tournament’s best team, will face off against France in a matchup brimming with star power and championship pedigree. The Spaniards have impressed throughout the competition, overcoming tough opponents like Croatia and Italy, and delivering a masterclass against Germany in the quarterfinals.

However, their toughest test awaits as they prepare to take on Kylian Mbappe‘s France, who are determined to claim a title that has long eluded them after beating Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with both teams vying for a spot in the final and the chance to add another prestigious trophy to their storied histories.

Spain vs France: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 10)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 10)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 10)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 10)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 10)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs France in the USA

In a high-stakes semifinal clash, Spain and France will battle for a coveted spot in the Euro 2024 final. With no traditional powerhouses blocking their path, both teams are determined to seize the opportunity. U.S. fans can witness all the action live on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 a month!

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, promises to be the summer’s premier sporting event, featuring Europe’s top teams and star players. ViX Premium has exclusive broadcasting rights for all 51 matches, complete with Spanish commentary. Don’t miss the highly anticipated showdown between Spain and France!

Spain vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, 6play, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live NPO 1 VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: RTP Play Sport, TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.