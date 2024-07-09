France and Spain will play the first Semi-final of Euro 2024. Two world football powers will face each other, but without a doubt, one of the big questions surrounding the match is: will Kylian Mbappé play with the French national team?
France is coming off a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Portugal to reach the Semi-finals of the European Championship, ending Cristiano Ronaldo‘s dream of being crowned during his final appearance in the tournament.
Kylian Mbappé and France’s triumph ended a series of disappointments on penalties. In that way, they had lost in their last two relevant tournaments: the round of 16 of the Euro in 2020 and the 2022 World Cup final that Argentina won in Qatar.
Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Spain?
Kylian Mbappé will be present today with France in the duel against Spain in the Semifinals of Euro 2024. Regardless of his nose injury, he will take the field with the famous mask as part of the starting lineup of French coach Didier Deschamps.
If Mbappé and France win the match, they will get a ticket to the Euro 2024 final against the winner of the match between the Netherlands or England as possible opponents. The French national team hasn´t won the Euro since 2000.
