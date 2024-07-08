Barcelona's young midfield star, Pedri, will be absent from Spain's lineup in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal clash against France. Here's the reason why.

Spain is gearing up for a crucial UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal match against France, vying for a place in the final and aiming to secure their fourth European Championship title, which would make them the most successful team in the competition’s history. Unfortunately, they will have to do so without Pedri, who will also miss the final if Spain advances.

The young midfielder suffered a sprained inner lateral ligament in his left knee in the quarter-final match against Germany, after a hard foul by Toni Kroos just three minutes into the game. Despite attempting to continue, Pedri was forced to leave the field and was replaced by Dani Olmo after just seven minutes.

Barcelona has indicated that Pedri’s recovery could take up to a month and a half. This timeline means the 21-year-old midfielder will miss the preseason and could be doubtful for the start of the Spanish LaLiga on August 16.

Pedri’s response to Toni Kroos

Following Spain’s 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, who committed the foul that led to Pedri’s injury, sent a message of apology: “Sorry and get well soon Pedri! It was not my intention to hurt you. A speedy recovery and all the best. You are a great player.”

Pedri of Spain reacts as he leaves the field following medical treatment after picking up an injury. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Pedri responded the next day, expressing his gratitude in a social media post: “I came to Germany for Euro 2024 and here I will continue, until the end. Because the dream, have no doubt, continues. This week it’s my turn to encourage and contribute in another way to this great family that is the Spanish National Team. Your support and that of all of you are incredible. The hardest moment has passed and the road back to being at full strength with Barcelona has begun. Thank you, Toni Kroos, for your message. This is soccer, and these things happen. Your career and your achievements will remain forever.”

Spain will need to rally without their young star, but with a strong squad, they remain determined to push for glory at Euro 2024.