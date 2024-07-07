Spain are gearing up to face off against France in a blockbuster clash in the 2024 Euro semifinals. Check out the likely starting lineups for both teams ahead of this highly anticipated matchup.

Spain are ready to take on Kylian Mbappe’s France in an intense clash for the 2024 Euro semifinal. As fans eagerly anticipate the high-stakes match, we’ve got the potential lineups for both squads, setting the stage for an electrifying encounter on the field.

[Watch Spain v France live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The long-anticipated Euro 2024 semifinal is set to deliver a clash of titans as Spain and France go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Spain have emerged as the tournament’s top contender, riding high on stellar performances, including a decisive victory over Germany in the final professional game of legend Toni Kroos.

On the other side, France, led by Kylian Mbappe, have experienced a rollercoaster tournament but recently solidified their credentials by knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal. Despite their ups and downs, France’s ability to overcome formidable opponents underscores their status as serious contenders in this high-stakes matchup.

Spain probable lineup

Spain, with a team that demonstrated a high level throughout the tournament, are in search of a new Euro final.

Spain possible lineup: Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz: Yamal, Morata, Williams.

France probable lineup

France want to go in search of winning a title that has been elusive for a long time.

France possible lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.