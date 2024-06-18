Spain will face off against Italy in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and players likely to take the field in this intriguing encounter.
This is the most anticipated game for fans in Group B of Euro 2024. The two most historically significant rivals and top contenders to advance will face off in a duel that could determine the future leader of the group.
Spain, who had an outstanding debut against Croatia, third in the last World Cup, won 3-0 and are in an excellent position to advance. On the other hand, Italy recently defeated Albania 2-1. With Croatia on the horizon, they know that a good result against Spain is crucial to avoid a difficult final Matchday.
Spain probable lineup
Spain seek a new victory that leaves them on the verge of qualifying against the toughest rival in the group.
Spain possible lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.
Italy probable lineup
Italy know the importance of being able to get a good result against Spain, the main candidate to finish as leaders, and they will go after it.
Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca.