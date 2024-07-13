Euro 2024 is coming to an end. Who will be crowned the top scorer at Euro 2024? Sunday's final will be decisive.

Euro 2024 is not only bringing together some of the best strikers on the planet, but it is also giving other players the opportunity to shine and vindicate themselves. This Sunday, July 14, Euro 2024 with the final between Spain and England comes to an end, and with it the fight for the Golden Boot of the tournament.

Contrary to expectations, the forwards of the teams considered as favorites for the title have not been as effective as expected. Names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata have not managed to shine as expected, which has led to a list of top scorers with some surprises.

There are several players who were not on the radar to enter the list of top scorers of the Euro 2024, however, they have vindicated themselves and their names shine until the final day that will decide who takes this individual award.

Who is leading the race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot?

The English player Harry Kane has joined Dani Olmo, Cody Gakpo, Jamal Musiala, Georges Mikautadze and Ivan Schranz at the top of the Euro 2024. Harry Kane’s goal against the Netherlands helped England to reach the final in Berlin and moved him level with Dani Olmo (Spain), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) in the race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot.

File photo dated 09-07-2024 of Dani Olmo, who has insisted Spain will not focus on establishing a record run of seven successive wins as they attempt to deny England Euro 2024 glory. IMAGO / PA Images.

Who are the top scorers of Euro 2024?

Here we show you the top-15 scorers of Euro 2024:

3 Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane (England) 3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) 3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Jamal Musiala (Germany) 3 Dani Olmo (Spain)

Dani Olmo (Spain) 3 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 2 Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham (England) 2 Merih Demiral (Türkiye)

Merih Demiral (Türkiye) 2 Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) 2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) 2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

Kai Havertz (Germany) 2 Donyell Malen (Netherlands)

Donyell Malen (Netherlands) 2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

Răzvan Marin (Romania) 2 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain) 2 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Harry Kane and Dani Olmo arrive at the final of Euro 2024 as the top scorers of the tournament, both with 3 goals to their credit. They are followed by Jude Bellingham and Fabian Ruiz with 2 goals, one of these players will be the winner of the Golden Boot of Euro 2024.