Turkey will go up against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we provide the likely lineups for both teams, including formations and the players expected to feature in this captivating encounter.

[Watch Turkey vs Portugal live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a showdown between the two group leaders, promising to be nothing short of vibrant. Turkey, who predictably defeated Georgia 3-1, understands the significance of securing a victory against their toughest group opponents and will strive for it.

Portugal faced a tough debut against the Czech Republic, a match they could have easily lost. However, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team displayed resilience and managed to overturn the score, clinching a 2-1 victory. Another win guarantees their advancement to the next round, and they are determined to pursue it.

Turkey probable lineup

Knowing that they are playing against the most difficult rivals in the group, Turkey will look for a result that allows them to place themselves in the group

Turkey possible lineup: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Portugal probable lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are aware that by winning they ensure their place in the round and that is why they will go for the 3 points.

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao.