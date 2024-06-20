Belgium will face Romania in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can review the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

As Belgium prepares to face Romania in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage, anticipation builds for what promises to be a compelling encounter. With both teams eager to secure the 3 points, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the possible lineups for this pivotal match.

[Watch Belgium vs Romania live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a match that pits two rivals with very different debuts against each other. On Romania‘s side, an excellent opening game against Ukraine, whom they defeated by 3-0 despite not being the favorites. This result could be decisive for the Romanians depending on their performance on this Matchday.

The thing is, their opponents will be the team, a priori, strongest in the group. Belgium had a rough start, losing surprisingly to Slovakia. They are aware that another defeat would significantly jeopardize their chances of qualifying, which is why they will be aiming for all 3 points.

Belgium probable lineup

Belgium need to recover from the initial defeat and are going for the three points that will allow them to reach the final Matchday with a chance to qualify.

Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

Romania probable lineup

Romania know that a good result in this game can be key to qualifying and they will go in search of it.

Romania possible lineup: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila.