With Portugal taking part at the UEFA Euro 2024, fans once again have been keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo. And they’ve noticed the striker is struggling to score free-kick goals.
The Al Nassr superstar, who reached the round of 16 with zero goals in this year’s European Championship, may have countless records to be proud of, but he’s probably not happy with his free-kick conversion rate on the international stage.
Ronaldo is 0-33 on direct free kick attempts throughout his six participations in the Euros, while he’s scored just one out of a total 60 direct free-kicks at major international tournaments for Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick percentage at major international tournaments
Considering his Euro and World Cup career, Ronaldo managed to score a free-kick goal just once.
When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free kick with Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo’s lone and so far last free-kick goal in a major international competition with Portugal came on June 15, 2018, when he scored a set-piece goal in the 3-3 draw against Spain in the Russia 2018 World Cup group stage.
Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.