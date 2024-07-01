With Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to score set pieces in the UEFA Euro 2024, fans wonder what's his free kick conversion percentage with Portugal.

With Portugal taking part at the UEFA Euro 2024, fans once again have been keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo. And they’ve noticed the striker is struggling to score free-kick goals.

The Al Nassr superstar, who reached the round of 16 with zero goals in this year’s European Championship, may have countless records to be proud of, but he’s probably not happy with his free-kick conversion rate on the international stage.

Ronaldo is 0-33 on direct free kick attempts throughout his six participations in the Euros, while he’s scored just one out of a total 60 direct free-kicks at major international tournaments for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick percentage at major international tournaments

Considering his Euro and World Cup career, Ronaldo managed to score a free-kick goal just once.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts as he prepares to take a free kick during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

58 taken

25 blocked

20 off target

13 on target

1 goal

When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free kick with Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lone and so far last free-kick goal in a major international competition with Portugal came on June 15, 2018, when he scored a set-piece goal in the 3-3 draw against Spain in the Russia 2018 World Cup group stage.