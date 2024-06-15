Spain faced Luka Modric and Croatia in one of the most anticipated matches of UEFA Euro 2024. In such a complicated Group B with Italy and Albania, there was no room for error.
After the failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Spanish team has renewed hopes winning the UEFA Nations League with coach Luis de la Fuente. However, the Croatian squad is a powerhouse and, two years ago, almost reached another final. Lionel Messi and Argentina stopped them.
Now, in the blockbuster matchup at Berlin, Spain showed the world why they could hoist the trophy with a 3-0 victory. The goals were scored by Alvaro Morata (29′), Fabian Ruiz (32′) and Dani Carvajal (45 +2′).
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.