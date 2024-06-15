Spain dominated Croatia with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the UEFA Euro 2024. Read here to check out all highlights and goals from Berlin.

Spain faced Luka Modric and Croatia in one of the most anticipated matches of UEFA Euro 2024. In such a complicated Group B with Italy and Albania, there was no room for error.

After the failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Spanish team has renewed hopes winning the UEFA Nations League with coach Luis de la Fuente. However, the Croatian squad is a powerhouse and, two years ago, almost reached another final. Lionel Messi and Argentina stopped them.

Now, in the blockbuster matchup at Berlin, Spain showed the world why they could hoist the trophy with a 3-0 victory. The goals were scored by Alvaro Morata (29′), Fabian Ruiz (32′) and Dani Carvajal (45 +2′).

Spain vs Croatia: Highlights and goals