The Spanish national team has taken the lead in its crucial Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against hosts Germany. A great goal by Dani Olmo in the 5th minute of the second half put “La Roja” ahead in a match that promises to be exciting.

The goal came after a brilliant collective play by the Spanish team, which culminated in a precise shot by Dani Olmo from outside the area. The ball slipped into the top right corner of the German goal, leaving veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with no options.

The goal has unleashed joy among the Spanish fans present in the stadium and has given an important morale boost to “La Roja”. Germany, on the other hand, is looking to react and tie the game, but Spain is solid in defence and well organised in attack.

Is this Toni Kroos’s last match for Germany?

It should be noted that this could be the last game of the German national team with its legendary midfielder Toni Kroos, who has announced his retirement from international football at the end of the European Championship. An even more special setting for an already vibrant match.