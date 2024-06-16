Fans invaded the field during Portugal's open training session ahead of their Euro 2024 debut, but goalkeeper Jose Sa tackled one of the fans who tried to get to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal held an open training session ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 debut against the Czech Republic, but it went out of control as fans invaded the field with Cristiano Ronaldo the main target for selfies and autographs.

The Portuguese players left to the dressing room immediately though, and goalkeeper Jose Sa took care of protecting the striker by tackling a pitch invader who was going in Ronaldo’s direction.

The pitch invader in question eluded a member of the Portugal national team staff until the Wolverhampton keeper intercepted him. That left the Al Nassr star quiet but sent social media wild, with fans reacting to this video.

Portugal’s path in Euro 2024

Portugal will make their UEFA Euro 2024 debut against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 18, at 3:00 PM (ET). Ronaldo and company will later face Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

Portugal vs Czechia – June 18 – 3 PM (ET)

Turkey vs Portugal – June 22 – 12 PM (ET)

Georgia vs Portugal – June 26 – 3 PM (ET)

Will Ronaldo start for Portugal in Euro 2024?

Speaking to SporTV after scoring a brace in Portugal’s win over Ireland in their last warmup before the Euros, Ronaldo let everyone know he’s willing to contribute on a lesser role if that’s what coach Roberto Martinez wants.

“I am always prepared in the best way, I am 100% professional. This is my life, I dedicate myself 100%, not 80 or 90, I am ready to help my country and the team and now it is about respecting the decisions. Play or not play,” Ronaldo said. “Those who played gave a good answer. Take advantage. This generation wants to do something beautiful in the European Championship.”