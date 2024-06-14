The UEFA Euro 2024 is finally underway, and fans are already wondering whether a record will be broken. Let's take a look at the biggest win in the European Championship history.

The UEFA Euro 2024 has finally arrived and there’s nothing else the soccer community can talk about right now. From now until July 14, the tournament that takes place in Germany will take all the limelight in the Old Continent.

Fans always make many questions when this kind of sporting event takes place, and perhaps a common one has to do with the biggest result in the European Championship history.

The biggest win in UEFA Euro history so far took place on June 25, 2000, when the Netherlands beat Yugoslavia 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Four games follow that Dutch victory, with also a five-goal margin, but not with six goals scored.

The biggest wins in UEFA Euro history

Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (25/06/2000, quarterfinals)

Yugoslavia (25/06/2000, quarterfinals) Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (16/06/1984, group stage)

France 5-0 Belgium (16/06/1984, group stage)

Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (14/06/2004, group stage)

Slovakia 0-5 Spain (23/06/2021, group stage)

THE UEFA EURO 2024 Winners Trophy is pictured duirng the UEFA EURO 2024 Brand Launch at Olympiastadion on October 05, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

Most goals in a UEFA Euro fixture

The record for most goals in a single UEFA Euro game, however, was set by France and Yugoslavia, who delivered a nine-goal thriller on July 6, 1960 in the semifinals. Yugoslavia came from behind to win that game 5-4 and stun the hosts in Paris.