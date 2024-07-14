Spain vs England face each other in the Euro 2024 Final for the crown. Find out all the details here!

Where are Spain and England playing today for the Euro 2024 Final: Stadium and city

Euro 2024 reaches its climax with the dream final: Spain and England face each other today, Sunday, July 14, at the majestic Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This will be the epicenter of an epic soccer battle where the European champion will be defined.

The Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be the venue to meet the new Euro 2024 champion. England managed to beat the Netherlands, 2-1 and Spain got into the final beating France with the same score.

Berlin’s imposing Olympic Stadium, home to the Euro 2024 final, is not only a sporting venue, but also an icon of German history. Conceived by the mind of architect Werner March, this colossus of concrete and steel was erected between 1934 and 1936 with a clear objective: to host the 1936 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Stadium Berlin has a capacity of 74,475 spectators, is a multi-purpose stadium located in the district of Charlottenburg in the city of Berlin, the capital of Germany. It was the main venue for the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin and hosted matches from the 1974 and 2006 World Cups, including the final of the latter.

It will be the first time that Berlin’s Olympiastadion has hosted a Euro 2024 final. West Germany hosted the 1988 UEFA European Championship, but the final was played in Munich, with the Netherlands winning 2–0 over the USSR.

Without a doubt, the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be the perfect setting to witness a historic match that will be etched in the memory of all football lovers. Who will win the champion’s cup? We will find out tonight when Spain and England face off in an all-out battle for continental glory.