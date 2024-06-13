The waiting is over. After four long years, the UEFA Euro 2024 has arrived, and in this article you will be able to find all the details on how to watch the Opening Ceremony live in your country.
[Watch the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
One of the most exciting tournaments in soccer is the UEFA Euro. This year, 24 nations will compete for the title, with Germany being the host of a competition that will surely be very intense.
The first match will be player on June 14th, with Germany facing Scotland in activity of Group A. Here’s how to watch the Opening Ceremony, which will have several artists such as Meduza, OneRepublic and Leony performing at the Allianz Arena.
UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony: Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (June 15)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 15)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 15)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 15)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: TVA+, TSN
France: beIN SPORTS, Molotov, TF1
Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, Sportstars
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, Sky Sport
Malaysia: Astro Gosooka, SPOTV
Mexico: TUDN, Sky, Canal 5 Televisa
Netherlands: NOS, NPO 1
Nigeria: StarTimes, DStv, SuperSport, Sporty
Portugal: Sport TV, RTP
South Africa: StarTimes, SuperSport Premier
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS
Other options in the US: Fubo, FOX, Fox Sports App, and FOXsports.com.