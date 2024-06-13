The UEFA Euro 2024 is finally here. In this article, you will find all the details on how to watch the Opening Ceremony in youw country.

One of the most exciting tournaments in soccer is the UEFA Euro. This year, 24 nations will compete for the title, with Germany being the host of a competition that will surely be very intense.

The first match will be player on June 14th, with Germany facing Scotland in activity of Group A. Here’s how to watch the Opening Ceremony, which will have several artists such as Meduza, OneRepublic and Leony performing at the Allianz Arena.

UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony: Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (June 15)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 15)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TVA+, TSN

France: beIN SPORTS, Molotov, TF1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, Sportstars

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, Sky Sport

Malaysia: Astro Gosooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN, Sky, Canal 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS, NPO 1

Nigeria: StarTimes, DStv, SuperSport, Sporty

Portugal: Sport TV, RTP

South Africa: StarTimes, SuperSport Premier

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS

Other options in the US: Fubo, FOX, Fox Sports App, and FOXsports.com.