Austrian defender David Alaba is one of the most notable absences that Austria and Euro 2024 will have. What is the reason he cannot be for his national team? Here we tell you.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is one of the most notable absentees from Austria’s squad for Euro 2024. His absence is a significant blow for both his national team and the tournament as a whole. What has led to this situation, preventing one of Austria’s key players from participating in such a crucial competition? Here we delve into the reasons behind his absence.

David Alaba was expected to be the leader and main pillar for Austria in Euro 2024. For several years, he has been the most notable player on the Central European team. His outstanding performances led him to play for Real Madrid, the current champions of the Champions League, where he continued to demonstrate his talent.

Alaba has been key in the rebirth of Austria on the international stage. Accustomed to bad results and early eliminations since the beginning of the new century, the Austrians have recently regained some prestige, with David Alaba being one of the fundamental players in this resurgence.

David Alaba out of Euro 2024

David Alaba suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee about six months ago and has not yet been cleared to play. Consequently, he missed the crucial final stretch of the season for Real Madrid, during which they won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite this setback, the 31-year-old defender chose to accompany the Austrian delegation throughout their participation in the Euro Cup, serving as a reference and captain for the team. The Austrian coach greatly valued this commitment from the “Merengue” defender.