Austria play against France in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Austria vs France: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Austria will face France in their Matchday 1 fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. Find out how you can watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Austria vs France live in the USA on ViX]

It is undoubtedly a key duel for both teams. France are the main favorites to advance as leaders in a very complex group, where anything could happen. Therefore, the French must set aside all speculation and focus on securing victory.

Especially since their rivals are, a priori, the weakest in the group. Austria know they must aim for a remarkable performance if they want to advance to the next round. However, they are confident they can perform well, understanding how important a positive result against Kylian Mbappe‘s team can be.

Austria vs France: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 18)

Austria: 9:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Austria vs France in the USA

Kylian Mbappe’s France will aim for their first victory against Austria, who will seek to surprise in the opening match of Group D. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium exclusively broadcasts all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between Austria and France.

Austria vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: servustv.com, Das Erste, Servus TV

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Days First, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports