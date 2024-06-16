Austria will face France in their Matchday 1 fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. Find out how you can watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!
[Watch Austria vs France live in the USA on ViX]
It is undoubtedly a key duel for both teams. France are the main favorites to advance as leaders in a very complex group, where anything could happen. Therefore, the French must set aside all speculation and focus on securing victory.
Especially since their rivals are, a priori, the weakest in the group. Austria know they must aim for a remarkable performance if they want to advance to the next round. However, they are confident they can perform well, understanding how important a positive result against Kylian Mbappe‘s team can be.
Austria vs France: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (June 18)
Austria: 9:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Austria vs France in the USA
Kylian Mbappe’s France will aim for their first victory against Austria, who will seek to surprise in the opening match of Group D. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium exclusively broadcasts all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between Austria and France.
Austria vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: servustv.com, Das Erste, Servus TV
Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV, Days First, Servus TV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Facebook Live, Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports