Austria are playing Turkey in the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 today but Real Madrid star David Alaba is nowhere to be seen.

Why is David Alaba not playing for Austria vs Turkey today in Euro 2024 round of 16?

Austria and Turkey are battling it out in Leipzig for a place in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals. Since the stakes are so high, many wonder why Real Madrid star David Alaba is not on the field today.

At 32, the veteran defender is without any doubt the most famous player in his country, which is why his absence takes many by surprise. However, he’s been injured for months now.

Alaba was ruled out for this year’s European Championship due to an ACL injury sustained in December 2023, which is why he’s not playing for Austria against Turkey today.

The former Bayern Munich defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament on his left knee during Real Madrid’s 4-1 LaLiga victory over Villarreal on December 17, 2023. Only 35 minutes into the match, Alaba had to be subbed off for Nacho.

David Alaba of Austria prior the international friendly match between Switzerland and Austria at Kybunpark on June 8, 2024 in St Gallen, Switzerland.

Who will Austria or Turkey play in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

Austria and Turkey find themselves on the so-called “easiest” side of the bracket, even if there are no easy games in the European Championship. The winner of this clash will take on the Netherlands on Saturday, July 6, in Berlin.

England and Switzerland will face off for the other semifinal spot, with the other side of the bracket looking much tougher: on Friday, Spain will play Germany before Portugal take on France.