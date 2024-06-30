Eden Hazard, one of Belgium's all-time greats, is noticeably absent from the Belgian national team squad, missing the entirety of Euro 2024, including the crucial Round of 16 match against France.

Why is Eden Hazard not playing for Belgium vs France in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Belgium’s UEFA Euro 2024 campaign got off to a rocky start with a surprising and unexpected defeat against Slovakia. The absence of the iconic Eden Hazard became a focal point for Belgian fans, who missed his presence on the field.

Under the guidance of coach Domenico Tedesco, Belgium faced a must-win situation in their second match to avoid an early exit from the tournament, reminiscent of their disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Belgium bounced back by defeating Romania 2-0 and managed to secure a draw against Ukraine in their final group match, allowing them to advance to the Round of 16 as the second-place team. But why did Tedesco decide to leave Eden Hazard out of the squad?

Eden Hazard out of the match against France

The reason Eden Hazard will not play in the Round of 16 match against France is simple: he retired from professional soccer in October 2023. Hazard first announced his departure from the Belgian national team after their disappointing World Cup run, and then, 10 months later, he hung up his boots for good.

Eden Hazard of Belgium applauds the fans after their sides’ elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star shared his decision on social media, stating: “You have to know how to listen to yourself and say enough is enough at the right time. After 16 years of career and more than 700 games played, I decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

While Belgium advances without their legendary forward, fans will forever remember Eden Hazard’s contributions and the impact he had on Belgian soccer.