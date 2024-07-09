Barcelona's midfielder Frenkie de Jong is not part of the Dutch national team for the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the critical semifinal match against England. Here is the reason why.

The Netherlands will be aiming to replicate their historic triumph at UEFA Euro 1988, where legends like Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten led the team to glory. As they prepare to face England in the semifinals, the Dutch squad is just one victory away from reaching the final. However, they will have to navigate this challenge without Frenkie de Jong, a pivotal figure in their midfield.

The absence of Frenkie de Jong, a former Ajax standout, is a significant blow not only for the Netherlands but also for the overall quality of UEFA Euro 2024. De Jong is one of several world-class players missing from the tournament this year.

Despite this setback, head coach Ronald Koeman has assembled a competitive team that successfully advanced through the group stage and defeated both Romania and Turkey in the knockout rounds. Now, they face England with a spot in the final on the line.

Frenkie de Jong out of the semifinal match against England

Frenkie de Jong’s absence from the semifinal match against England is due to an ankle injury he sustained during a Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Despite his best efforts to recover in time for the tournament, de Jong was unable to regain full fitness. He expressed his disappointment on social media:

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona is placed onto a stretcher after suffering an injury during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. David Ramos/Getty Images

“I’m sad and disappointed not to make it to the Euros. We have been doing a lot of work in the last few weeks, but my ankle needs more time, unfortunately. It’s a dream and the greatest honor to represent our country at a finals, wearing the orange jersey, singing the Wilhelmus, and feeling the support of the whole country. But now, like all the Orange Legion, I will cheer the team on from the stands. Come on guys!”

As the Netherlands prepare for their high-stakes clash against England, they will need to rally in the absence of their midfield maestro and draw inspiration from their storied past to push for victory.