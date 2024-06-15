Frenkie de Jong is undoubtedly one of the most notable absences not only in the Netherlands, but in the entire Euro 2024. Why will he not be present for his team? Here we tell you.

Frenkie de Jong has firmly established himself in recent years as one of the premier midfielders, not only in Spanish soccer, where he currently plies his trade, but across the entire European continent. His stellar performances have captured the attention of fans worldwide.

Gradually, he has emerged as a cornerstone of the Barcelona team. Despite the club’s relative decline from its past glories, de Jong remains a beacon of talent and reliability. Similarly, for his national team, he is undeniably one of its primary figures and key references.

Frenkie de Jong out of Euro 2024

Considering that Frenkie de Jong‘s level has only continued to rise in recent years, it’s evident that his absence cannot be attributed to tactical reasons or a decline in performance. Sadly, the Dutchman will not be participating in the continental tournament, marking one of the latest confirmed absences.

The reason of his inability to recover in time from the sprained ankle he sustained in the recent “El Clasico” game against Real Madrid, which occurred just a little less than two months ago.