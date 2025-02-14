Clippers’ James Harden reacts to team’s win after logging heavy minutes

The Los Angeles Clippers have turned things around, winning three consecutive NBA games and snapping their recent slump. Thanks to the leadership of James Harden and Norman Powell, the team has regained momentum, climbing to 6th place in the Western Conference. Harden played an astonishing number of minutes, showcasing his endurance and commitment. However, it was his postgame statements that truly caught everyone’s attention.

“I told T Lue don’t take me out of the game, that this is a must-win for us. Seriously, because we need to go into this break with some swagger. He listened and we won the game. Just trying to do whatever it takes to win games,” stated James Harden.

James Harden stepped up when it mattered most, delivering a strong performance to help the Clippers secure an important victory. With the All-Star break approaching, Harden knew the team needed momentum, and he made sure they got it.

James Harden showcased his veteran leadership, dictating the tempo and delivering clutch plays to keep the Los Angeles Clippers in control. More than just a single win, this performance set the tone for the second half of the season. Despite being 35 years old, Harden proved that age is just a number, logging 49 minutes and demonstrating his commitment to the team’s success.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers smiles before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome on November 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

The Clippers enter the break with confidence, fully aware that every game in the tight Western Conference race is crucial. As they gear up for a playoff push, Harden’s determination and playmaking remain essential to keeping the momentum alive and solidifying the Clippers as a true contender.

Clippers’ Norman Powell reacts to dominant performance against Jazz

Norman Powell was the difference-maker in the Clippers’ hard-fought victory over the Utah Jazz, using his speed and relentless attack to exploit mismatches against a bigger frontcourt. Powell torched the defense for 41 points, crediting his teammates for urging him to stay aggressive.

“Just attacking, looking at the mismatches whenever they had a lot of bigs on the floor… our advantage is our quickness and speed to get downhill to beat them,” Powell said postgame.

His persistence paid off in crunch time, as he delivered key buckets to secure the win. Despite early shooting struggles, Powell remained in attack mode, staying aggressive down the stretch.“I made it a point to just keep going downhill… they were telling me to just keep going, keep being aggressive, and I was able to do that and complete the plays,” he added.

