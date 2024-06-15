Among England's most notable absences for this Euro 2024, Jadon Sancho undoubtedly stands out. Here we will tell you the reasons why the current Borussia Dortmund player will not play for the English team.

One of the most conspicuous absences from England‘s squad for Euro 2024 is undoubtedly Jadon Sancho. The absence of the current Borussia Dortmund player from the English team has raised many eyebrows, leaving fans and pundits alike questioning the rationale behind his exclusion.

Jadon Sancho has experienced a resurgence this season. Following a disappointing spell at Manchester United, during which he struggled to find his form and was even sidelined by then-manager Ten Hag due to disciplinary issues, the 2023/2024 season saw a remarkable turnaround for him.

As a key player for Borussia Dortmund, Sancho played a pivotal role in his team’s journey to the Champions League final, where they came agonizingly close to glory, ultimately losing to Real Madrid. Despite this setback, his standout performances throughout the season suggested that he would be a shoo-in for the England squad at Euro 2024.

Jadon Sancho out of Euro 2024

However, that finally did not happen and although many wonder the reasons, since the player had shown a great level, in addition to not having presented any injury that could justify his absence. Apparently, Southgate’s decision is eminently tactical.

According to the coach, he already has enough offensive variants: “We can’t start with everyone. They are good problems. I’d rather have talent and make decisions based on form than not have those options and be mulling over who to play and in what position. Any coach prefers to have good players to work with and choose from,” were his words.