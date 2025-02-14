Former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion names the greatest among the ‘Big Three’

Between May 3 and June 13, 1999, Yevgeny Kafelnikov held the ATP World No. 1 ranking. During a period dominated by legends like Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, Kafelnikov carved out his place at the top, spending six weeks as the world’s best. Known for his versatility across surfaces and his strong all-around game, the Russian earned a reputation as one of the most dependable players of his era, excelling in both singles and doubles.

The dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic over the past two decades has made it nearly impossible to imagine anyone outside this “Big Three” being named the greatest in tennis history. With numbers and records playing such a crucial role in the sport, the trio’s collective Grand Slam triumphs stand as an unrivaled benchmark.

In 2024, following Novak Djokovic’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, Kafelnikov weighed in on the GOAT debate. He unequivocally crowned Djokovic as the greatest tennis player ever.

“There is no doubt Novak is the greatest tennis player of all time,” Kafelnikov said, via Tennis Majors. “I don’t know if you can compare him to Michael Jordan, who to me will always be the ultimate No. 1”.

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand against Holger Rune in his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kafelnikov continued, “He doesn’t need to prove to anyone that he’s better than Federer or Nadal, that’s for sure. If he wants to keep playing for the pure joy of the game, that’s fine—no one will criticize him for it. He’s achieved everything. I don’t know how he can find motivation to go beyond what he’s already done”.

The illustrious career of Kafelnikov

Kafelnikov turned professional in 1992 and quickly established himself as a player to watch. By 1996, he captured his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and added a second in 1999 at Roland Garros. That same year, amid the dominance of Sampras, Agassi, and Carlos Moyá, Kafelnikov reached the pinnacle of the ATP rankings.

In doubles, Kafelnikov was equally impressive, winning four Grand Slam titles: Roland Garros in 1996, 1997, and 2002, as well as the US Open in 1997. His accolades also include an Olympic singles gold medal in Sydney 2000 and a Davis Cup victory with Russia in 2002.

A quiet farewell

As injuries and declining form began to take their toll, Kafelnikov gradually withdrew from the tour. Without a formal announcement, his compatriot Marat Safin revealed the news during a press conference at the 2004 Australian Open. “Gentlemen, Yevgeny is gone,” Safin declared.

By that time, Kafelnikov, who had struggled with his fitness, had vowed to retire once he could no longer qualify for all four Grand Slam events. True to his word, the former World No. 1 left the sport at just 29 years old, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and quiet determination.