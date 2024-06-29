Rising Spanish star Gavi misses Euro 2024 due to a knee injury sustained in a qualifier match against Georgia in November. This is a blow to Spain's midfield as they progress to the round of 16.

Why is Gavi not playing for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

For football fans around the world, Spain is considered one of the leading candidates to win the UEFA Euro 2024 title. To date, Spain has won the European Championship three times, establishing itself as a European football powerhouse, having managed to lift the title in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Spain has advanced to the next phase, after their good performance in Group B along with Italy, Croatia and Albania, this group was perceived as the “group of death” due to the competitive nature of these nations.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has a formidable squad, however, he will be without key midfielder Gavi from FC Barcelona, which is a major blow to his midfield ahead of the competition.

Gavi out of Euro 2024

Spanish midfielder Gavi, a rising star at Barcelona, will not be featuring in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Georgia due to a knee injury.

Gavi of Spain scores their team’s fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Gavi sustained the injury while playing for Spain in a qualifier match against Georgia last November. The severity of the injury, reported as a torn ACL and damaged meniscus, required surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

This unfortunate setback keeps Gavi out of the Euro 2024, where he was expected to be a key player for Spain. Despite his young age, Gavi has already established himself as a talented midfielder, and his absence is a blow to the Spanish national team.