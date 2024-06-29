Spain, one of the favourites for Euro 2024, and Sergio Ramos, former defender of Real Madrid, PSG and Sevilla, has been a key player in the successes of the Spanish national team in the last decade, will not be present on this occasion.
Sergio Ramos is synonymous with Spanish football. His career with the national team is full of achievements: two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and a World Cup (2010), making him a legend of Iberian football.
Despite the fact that at 38 years of age he is not at his peak performance, Ramos continues to maintain a good level. Many fans expected this to be his last big chance to defend the national team’s jersey, but it won’t.
Sergio Ramos out of Euro 2024
Sergio Ramos, one of Spain’s most iconic players in recent years, is not participating in Euro 2024. Despite his successful record with the national team, the former RealMadrid and PSG defender and recently Sevilla, is not part of the team in this tournament.
Although Ramos will not be present on the field, his legacy in Spanish football will remain intact. His leadership and talent made him one of the most important players in the history of the national team.
Spain faces the round of 16 of Euro 2024 without one of its role models, but with the memory of his exploits and the example he left for future generations.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.