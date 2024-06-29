Sergio Ramos, a legend for Spain with World Cup and Euro titles, won't play in Euro 2024 due to his retirement from international football in 2023.

Why is Sergio Ramos not playing for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Spain, one of the favourites for Euro 2024, and Sergio Ramos, former defender of Real Madrid, PSG and Sevilla, has been a key player in the successes of the Spanish national team in the last decade, will not be present on this occasion.

Sergio Ramos is synonymous with Spanish football. His career with the national team is full of achievements: two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and a World Cup (2010), making him a legend of Iberian football.

Despite the fact that at 38 years of age he is not at his peak performance, Ramos continues to maintain a good level. Many fans expected this to be his last big chance to defend the national team’s jersey, but it won’t.

Sergio Ramos out of Euro 2024

Sergio Ramos, one of Spain’s most iconic players in recent years, is not participating in Euro 2024. Despite his successful record with the national team, the former Real Madrid and PSG defender and recently Sevilla, is not part of the team in this tournament.

ergio Ramos of Sevilla acknowledges the fans after the team’s victory in the LaLiga EA Sports. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Although Ramos will not be present on the field, his legacy in Spanish football will remain intact. His leadership and talent made him one of the most important players in the history of the national team.

Spain faces the round of 16 of Euro 2024 without one of its role models, but with the memory of his exploits and the example he left for future generations.