France are, at least on paper, one of the strongest candidates to win the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. But since this tournament means so much for Les Bleus, it may sound strange that longtime goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is not with the team.
However, it was the 37-year-old who decided to watch from home. Lloris is not playing in this year’s European Championship because he retired from the French national team in January 2023.
