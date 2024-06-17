With France chasing glory at the UEFA Euro 2024, many are probably wondering why Hugo Lloris is not their goalkeeper.

Why is Hugo Lloris not playing for France at the UEFA Euro 2024?

France are, at least on paper, one of the strongest candidates to win the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. But since this tournament means so much for Les Bleus, it may sound strange that longtime goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is not with the team.

However, it was the 37-year-old who decided to watch from home. Lloris is not playing in this year’s European Championship because he retired from the French national team in January 2023.

* Story ongoing…