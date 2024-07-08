Spain and France are set to play for a place in the Euro Cup final on Tuesday from Munich. Adrien Rabiot shined a light on what France needs to beat Spain.

Adrien Rabiot believes France‘s path to victory against Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinal could be down to Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann rediscovering their top form. Despite the team’s struggle for goals in Germany, netting just three times in five games, Rabiot emphasized team unity over individual performances. Mbappé has managed one penalty goal, while the team’s other goals were own goals. Griezmann, on the other hand, has yet to score at the tournament.



“This is a team game, and even if they are facing difficulties, we’ve reached the semifinals,” Rabiot stated at Monday’s press conference at the Allianz Arena. “Team spirit is crucial, and winning as a team is more important than individual performances. We fully support Kylian and Antoine. They have our complete trust. They are players who can change a game at any moment.”



Rabiot acknowledged the challenges Mbappé and Griezmann are facing, suggesting fatigue might be a factor in their performances. “It’s a team sport. When our captain [Mbappé] or Antoine go through a rough patch, we’re there to back them up. However, it would certainly be advantageous if both were at their best, which hasn’t been the case so far.”



Adrien Rabiot on Kylian Mbappé



While Mbappé’s struggles can be attributed to injury issues, including a pre-existing back problem exacerbated by wearing a mask, Griezmann’s dip in form has puzzled many. “Everyone is surprised because we know his capabilities,”

Rabiot remarked, referring to Griezmann’s stellar performances at the previous World Cup.



“Perhaps physically he’s not at his best. We expect more from him because we know he’s capable of delivering much more.”



Despite the expectations, Rabiot expressed confidence in the team’s ability to succeed even without Griezmann performing at his peak. “We have a high-level team capable of winning, even without a standout Antoine.”