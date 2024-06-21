Kylian Mbappe appeared with a mask for the match between France and the Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest stars in UEFA Euro 2024. After losing the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Lionel Messi and Argentina, he wants to conquer the only trophy he is missing.

Furthermore, it’s a very special moment in Mbappe’s career as Kylian will be new player for Real Madrid. It’s a massive change following seven years with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, things got complicated for Kylian Mbappe in the first game of the Euro against Austria. Although Les Bleus got a 1-0 victory, a big injury threatened his status for the rest of the tournament.

Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a mask in UEFA Euro 2024?

Kylian Mbappe is wearing a mask in UEFA Euro 2024 after breaking his nose in the match against Austria. As a precaution, the star has to use it if he wants to keep playing for France.

Mbappe won’t start for France against the Netherlands, but Kylian is available for coach Didier Deschamps as substitute. He should be ready to come back, especially in the knockout stages of the tournament.

During warmups before the game at Leipzig, Kylian Mbappe finally appeared with the long awaited mask on the field. The star wasn’t allowed to use the one with the French colors (red, blue and white) due to UEFA regulations.