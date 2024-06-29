Marcus Rashford was surprisingly left out of England's Euro 2024 squad due to Southgate's selection choices. Coach opted for other players based on Rashford's earlier poor performance and potential fitness issues.

Why is Marcus Rashford not playing for England against Slovakia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

In recent months, Marcus Rashford has had a remarkable performance in his team, Manchester United. About his performance in Premier League 2023/24, he has participated in 33 games, accumulating a total of 2,278 minutes on the field.

Another of the outstanding data for Rashford is his goal average of 0.28 goals per 90 minutes played. Placing him in 74th place out of 446 players in the Premier League who have played at least 30 games.

Rashford has amassed 60 caps since making his England debut under Roy Hodgson in 2016, the 26-year-old’s omission from Southgate’s preliminary selections is an unexpected twist. Rashford has been a constant presence in England teams for the last four major tournaments.

Marcus Rashford out of Euro 2024

Marcus Rashford is not part of the England squad in the Euro 2024 round of 16 against Slovakia due to decisions made by coach Gareth Southgate. Although Rashford has been a key figure in the past, he was not called up for the tournament this time around. The reason behind his absence is due to several factors such as poor performance in the season.

arcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

His “lack of fitness” could also have influenced Southgate’s decision. In January, Rashford was disciplined by Erik ten Hag after missing training after attending a nightclub the night before.

Despite his absence, Rashford has been an important asset to England in the past, and his contribution in the Euro 2024 qualifiers was significant. However, on this occasion, Southgate opted for other options instead.