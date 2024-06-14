The Manchester United forward was left off of the England squad for the Euro Cup.

Why is Marcus Rashford not playing for England in Euro 2024?

Marcus Rashford‘s absence from England manager Gareth Southgate’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024, announced in late May, raises eyebrows among fans and pundits alike. Rashford’s exclusion indicates that the Manchester United forward is currently not at the forefront of Southgate’s considerations.



Since making his England debut under Roy Hodgson in 2016, Marcus Rashford has become a prominent figure in the national team setup. However, despite accumulating 60 caps, the 26-year-old’s omission from Southgate’s preliminary picks is a surprising turn of events. Rashford has been a consistent presence in England’s squads for the past four major tournaments, making his exclusion from the Euro 2024 squad all the more noteworthy.



With speculation swirling around the reasons behind Marcus Rashford’s absence from Gareth Southgate’s initial Euro 2024 squad, fans eagerly await Southgate’s reasons for leaving him off. As the tournament draws closer, the spotlight intensifies on the decisions made by the England manager, with Rashford’s omission serving as a focal point of discussion and debate within football circles.

2024 England Euro Squad





Southgate stated when it comes to the absence of Rashford, “With Marcus, I just feel that other players in that area of the pitch had better seasons. It’s as simple as that.”



Marcus Rashford during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.

The players that will represent the Three Lions at the Euros in Germany are:



Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)



Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)