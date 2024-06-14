Manchester United’s Harry Maguire left for Turkey to ease the pain of being left off of the England squad.

Although Harry Maguire may not have been thrilled about being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s England squad, instead of dwelling on it, the Manchester United defender opted for some much-needed vacation time.

After a challenging season with Manchester United that concluded on a positive note, Maguire had hoped for a call-up to the 2024 Euros. When that didn’t materialize, he headed to Turkey to enjoy some leisure time with friends at a luxurious five-star hotel.

Maguire was captured in photographs soaking up the sun and enjoying a beer on the coast of Belek at a hotel that costs around $8,000 per night. His absence from the squad was attributed to rehabbing a minor calf injury, and he shared on social media, “Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, trying to make it.”

2024 England Euro Squad

The players who will represent the Three Lions at the Euros in Germany are:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)



Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)