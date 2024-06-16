Paul Pogba is one of the most talented French midfielders in recent times. For that reason, it is surprising to see him out of Euro 2024 with his country. Here we will tell you what are the reasons for his absence.

Paul Pogba, widely regarded as one of the most talented French midfielders in recent times, is a notable absentee from Euro 2024. His absence has raised many eyebrows and left fans speculating about the reasons behind this unexpected development. But here you can find out the reason of his absence.

Pogba’s career has been a blend of exceptional performances and intermittent struggles with form and fitness. Over the years, he has been a pivotal player for both his club and country, contributing significantly to France‘s success in the 2018 World Cup. His vision, passing accuracy, and ability to control the midfield have made him an indispensable asset to the French national team.

However, Pogba’s journey has also been marred by injuries. In recent seasons, he has faced recurring issues that have kept him sidelined for extended periods. That is why many might think that a new injury, of the several he already had, could be the reason for his absence, which is not the case.

Paul Pogba out of Euro 2024

Just when it seemed that Paul Pogba had put his injury problems behind him and was ready to showcase his talent again, a new setback has shaken the French player. This blow could not only leave him out of Euro 2024 but might also precipitate his early retirement from professional soccer.

The midfielder has been banned for four years after a prohibited substance was found in his body. As a result, he will miss not only this tournament with his national team but also the 2026 World Cup, as his sanction extends until September 2027.