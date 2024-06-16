Austria will face France in what will the Matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Austria will face off against France in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Euro group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, providing a glimpse into the formations and players likely to take the field in this interesting encounter.

This is undoubtedly a key duel for both teams. France are the main favorites to advance as leaders in a very complex group, where anything could happen. Therefore, the French must set aside all speculation and focus on securing victory.

Their rivals, considered the weakest in the group, are Austria. Austrians know they must aim for an outstanding performance if they want to advance to the next round. However, they are confident they can perform well, understanding how crucial a positive result against Kylian Mbappe’s team can be.

Austria probable lineup

Knowing in advance that they are the underdogs and that they are playing against the strongest team in the group, Austria will look for a positive result that allows them to hope to qualify.

Austria possible lineup: Pentz, Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Wöber; Sabitzer, Grilltsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Wimmer y Arnautovic.

France probable lineup

France will seek to start the Euro in the best possible way with a victory that allows them to lead momentarily.

France possible lineup: Maignan, Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Ferland Mendy; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé y Thuram.