Why is Raheem Sterling not playing for England vs Switzerland in 2024 Euro quarterfinals?

England face Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. The Three lions are looking to advance to the semifinals of this tournament and thus take another step in the search for the European trophy.

England is entering a new chapter. Southgate is betting on young, talented players with the aim of building a competitive squad, not just for Euro 2024, but for the future.

Raheem Sterling was a key figure for England’s squad at Euro 2020, where they reached the final. This tournament that did not have a fixed venue, but was defined at Wembley, Italy beat the English team on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Sterling out Euro 2024

Raheem Sterling has not been called up by Gareth Southgate, therefore, he will not participate against Switzerland in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. Sterling’s absence is mainly due to a generational change in the England national team. Southgate has opted to give opportunities to younger players such as Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer.

Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

In addition to generational change, Sterling’s performance over the past year has also been a factor to consider. The winger has lost prominence at Chelsea and his footballing level has not been the highest.

The end of an era?

Sterling’s absence from Euro 2024 could mark the end of an era for the player in the England national team. At 29 years old, Sterling will have to fight to regain his place in the team in the future.

Can England achieve glory without Sterling? Only time will tell. What is clear is that Euro 2024 will be an exciting tournament for English fans and they are looking to achieve their first title.