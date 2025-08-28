Alanna Smith’s contract and salary with the Minnesota Lynx: How much does the forward earn?

Alanna Smith has carved her place in the Minnesota Lynx rotation with a blend of grit and skill that’s hard to ignore. Her presence inside the paint and her ability to stretch the floor have made her a vital piece of the team’s evolving system.

The forward has traveled a long way to secure her spot in the WNBA, carrying with her international experience and the resilience needed to thrive at the highest level. Minnesota has found in her a balance of energy and consistency.

Behind the highlight plays and steady production, though, comes the question of value. In a league where every dollar and every roster spot matters, her contract sheds light on how franchises measure talent, growth, and long-term vision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Alanna Smith’s salary with the Minnesota Lynx?

From the moment she stepped into the Lynx locker room, Alanna Smith’s value went beyond the stat sheet. Inking a two-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $300,000, she earns $150,000 annually, according to Spotrac.

Alanna Smith shoots a free throw in the first quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs first round. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That $150K cap hit and base salary per season represents more than just numbers, it’s a nod to her role in transforming the defensive identity. The deal reflects equitable market value where the average salary hovers near $130,000.

Advertisement

Her 2025 cap hit also signals that the Lynx view her as a protected veteran, essential to both roster stability and their strategic core. In an era marked by tight budgets, her deal tells a subtle story of trust and expectation—a forward viewed as indispensable.

Advertisement

Alanna Smith’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Locking Alanna Smith into a two-year arrangement offers Minnesota both clarity and continuity. Signed before the 2024 season, the contract spans 2024 and 2025, after which she will enter free agency in 2026 as a UFA.

This timeframe aligns tightly with the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement’s mid-cycle—a point where teams often hedge their bets: secure emerging talent now, reassess later. For the Lynx, she fits that mold—a high-upside forward whose growth trajectory aligns with their championship window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her agent confirmed the deal back in January 2024, emphasizing both her breakout potential (especially after her standout 2023 season in Chicago) and Minnesota’s strategic bridge-building approach.