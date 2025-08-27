Kayla McBride’s contract with the Minnesota Lynx: Her salary and remaining time on the team

Kayla McBride has carved a name for herself as one of the most reliable guards. Her journey through multiple teams has been defined by consistency, leadership, and moments of brilliance, making her a cornerstone wherever she plays.

With the Minnesota Lynx, her role extends beyond points and assists. Her presence shapes the team’s dynamics, mentoring younger players while anchoring the lineup. Questions about her contract hint at the value she brings to the franchise.

As the WNBA continues to evolve, her deal with the Lynx reflects more than a salary number. It embodies the balance between talent, experience, and the team’s long-term strategy, setting the stage for her next chapter in Minnesota.

What is Kayla McBride’ salary with the Minnesota Lynx?

In the world of professional basketball, Kayla McBride has carved out a reputation as one of the WNBA’s most consistent and clutch performers. As of the 2025 season, she is earning a base salary of $205,000 with the Minnesota Lynx, as Spotrac reported.

Kayla McBride #21 of the Minnesota Lynx looks on against the Chicago Sky in 2025. (Source: Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Her current earnings stem from a two-year contract worth $413,000, signed in September 2023. The deal is fully guaranteed, meaning she receives the full amount regardless of performance or injury. In 2024, she earned $208,000, and her 2025 salary is slightly lower at $205,000, aligning with the structured salary cap system.

While these numbers may pale in comparison to NBA salaries, her compensation is significant within the WNBA context. Her career earnings have surpassed $1 million, and she’s also boosted her income through overseas play, notably in Turkey during the offseason.

Kayla McBride’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Kayla McBride’s current contract with the Minnesota Lynx runs through the 2025 WNBA season, making her an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The two-year deal she signed in 2023 was a strategic move by the Lynx to retain one of their most experienced guards while maintaining flexibility for future roster decisions.

This isn’t her first stint with the team. She previously signed a three-year contract worth $588,801 in 2021, which expired at the end of the 2023 season. Her re-signing in 2023 was seen as a vote of confidence in her leadership and shooting prowess, especially after a strong 2024 campaign where she averaged 15 points per game and ranked sixth in the league for three-pointers made.

