Alanna Smith’s profile: Who is the Minnesota Lynx forward? Age, height, career, private life and more

Australian talent has been leaving its mark on the WNBA for years, and Alanna Smith is one of the names leading that charge. A versatile forward with size and skill, she has become a key figure for the Minnesota Lynx.

Her journey spans continents, from college stardom in the United States to representing her country on the biggest stages. Along the way, she’s carved out a career defined by persistence, adaptability, and impact.

But beyond the stat sheets and game highlights, there’s more to her than what unfolds on the court. With a growing presence in the league, her story continues to intertwine professional achievements with personal dimensions.

How old is Alanna Smith?

Alanna Smith is 28 years old, born on September 10, 1996. This stage of her career carries a balance between youthful energy and veteran understanding, where experience meets ambition. The Australian forward has spent nearly a decade transitioning from promising Stanford standout to international competitor and established WNBA contributor.

Her age tells more than just a number on a roster sheet—it frames her evolution. From a rookie in Phoenix learning the rhythm of the league to a defensive anchor in Minnesota, the years have given her the resilience to withstand setbacks and the maturity to seize new opportunities.

How tall is Alanna Smith?

Alanna Smith is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters). Height has always been one of her natural advantages, but she has used it as more than just a physical asset. At 6-foot-4, she fits seamlessly into modern basketball’s demand for hybrid forwards who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor offensively.

Is Alanna Smith single?

Alanna Smith has not publicly shared details about her relationship status, and there are no confirmed reports of her being in a relationship. What stands out is her discretion. In an era where many athletes blend their personal lives with public identity, she has maintained a clear separation.

Off the court, she is known for her advocacy as an ally to LGBTQ+ teammates and fans, but her personal relationships remain firmly out of the spotlight—an intentional choice in a sport where every detail can be magnified.

What is Alanna Smith’s jersey number?

Alanna Smith wears the number 8 for the Minnesota Lynx. The number has become part of her identity on the court. For the Lynx, it’s more than just a roster slot—it’s the digit that appears in critical defensive rotations, in clutch rebounds, and on highlight reels.

Her jersey choice doesn’t carry a public backstory, but over time, numbers take on meaning through performance. The Lynx faithful now associate “8” with a brand of play that blends quiet reliability with bursts of dominance, especially in games where defense and hustle dictate the outcome.

Alanna Smith’s career highlights

Stanford success (2015–2019): She closed her college career as one of the program’s most decorated forwards, finishing in the school’s top 10 for scoring and second all-time in blocks. She earned All-America honors and became a first-round draft pick.

WNBA draft and early years (2019–2021): Selected eighth overall by the Phoenix Mercury, she struggled with injuries and limited minutes. Her first three seasons were about finding her footing in a league where expectations run high.

Revival overseas (2021–2023): After leaving Phoenix, she shined in Australia’s WNBL with Adelaide Lightning, earning All-WNBL Second Team honors. In Poland, she dominated with AZS AJP Gorzów, taking MVP of the 2022–23 Basket Liga Kobiet season.

Breakout in Chicago (2023): Joining the Sky, she finally had a platform to showcase her versatility. She posted career-best numbers, improved her outside shooting dramatically, and became one of the league’s surprise stories.

Defensive anchor in Minnesota (2024): Signing with the Lynx, she cemented her role as a two-way force. Her work earned her a spot on the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, while also fueling Minnesota’s reputation as one of the league’s toughest defenses.

Olympic glory with Australia (2024): At the Paris Olympics, she was integral to the Opals’ bronze-medal run, earning a place on the prestigious FIBA All-Star Five. The achievement underlined her status as not just a WNBA contributor, but an international star.

Career-high performances (2025): She continued to grow with Minnesota, posting standout games—including a 26-point, six-block performance that highlighted her ability to dominate on both ends of the floor.