Clark Hunt officially announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will leave Arrowhead Stadium. Part of his message has been heavily criticized by fans for downplaying the importance of a venue that forged tradition and championships for the franchise.

“Of course, it will be difficult to bid farewell to Arrowhead Stadium in a few years. Like so many of you, Arrowhead reminds me of family memories and unforgettable moments. But the truth is, what makes Chiefs gamedays so special is you. Seats don’t make noise, concrete doesn’t intimidate opponents, parking lots don’t cook barbecue. You do.”

The legacy of Arrowhead Stadium is enormous, and as an outdoor facility, its impact through factors such as weather and crowd noise is undeniable. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took advantage of that, building a dynasty that won the Super Bowl three times.

Why are Chiefs leaving Arrowhead Stadium?

The Chiefs are leaving Arrowhead Stadium because the Hunt family reached an agreement with the state of Kansas to build a new domed stadium that will open in 2031. Financial support from the state government was key to moving out of Missouri.

When will Chiefs open their new stadium?

The Chiefs will inaugurate their new stadium in Kansas before the 2031 NFL season. If everything goes as expected, Patrick Mahomes would be 36 years old and entering the final stage of his career in a completely different venue that, being new and equipped with high technology, could host the Super Bowl.

“The benefit to the entire region will be monumental. A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world-class events. A brand new training facility and headquarters will allow the Chiefs to continue to attract top talent. And the vision for a new mixed-use district will rival that of any sports-anchored development anywhere in the country.”